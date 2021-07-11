Canoe found in South Carolina river could be window to Native American past

If found to be legitimate, the canoe will be only the second such find on the Chattooga River.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A local agency has made a potentially astonishing discovery in a river that runs through part of South Carolina.

The Chattooga Conservancy announced on Friday that it had found a "wooden dugout canoe" in the Chattooga River that's not just old, it could be from when Native Americans still inhabited the area centuries ago.

The organization is now working alongside the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology as well as the Forest Service to recover the rare historical artifact. A platform, or cradle, was assembled to help transport the canoe.

"An incredible group of volunteers rallied together on short notice to carry the cradle through difficult terrain and across the river, where we then unpinned the canoe and secured it into the cradle," the Chattooga Conservancy said on Facebook.

The next part of the recovery will involve getting the canoe out of the river corridor, a delicate process that could start soon if the weather permits.