Lexington Two to give away bricks of former school building

Pieces of the school district's history in education will be available on Friday, March 10 at the district office.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A building that saw almost 70 years of education in Lexington County will soon be no more, but residents and former students will have a chance to take a piece of its rich history with them.

Lexington School District Two announced on Sunday that it would be giving away bricks from the site of the former George I. Pair Elementary School on March 10. Those who want a brick can visit the district office at 715 Ninth Street in West Columbia on that day between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The giveaway is limited to two bricks per person in a vehicle.

In its announcement, the school district highlighted some of the building's uses since it was first built in 1953. From elementary school to home of the alternative education program, adult education program, student services, and the school district's technical department, the building, one of Lexington Two's oldest, even served as a temporary daycare center amid the COVID pandemic - meaning it saw use almost right up until its demolition.

That process is finally nearing its end after beginning in December of 2022. The school district said that it has plans to repurpose the site and suggested that details about that plan will be released later.