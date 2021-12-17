The 11-foot, 3-ton statue of the civil rights leader will be the first of its kind in the nation's capitol.

MAYESVILLE, S.C. — Sumter County celebrated one of its own Friday, Mary McLeod Bethune, in the town of Mayesville. Her statue will be the first African American woman to be represented in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

Bethune, the daughter of two freed slaves, is known as a civil rights leader, an education advocate and leader in the Black community. She's often referred to as the "Mother of Struggle".

It’s the first time an African American woman is going to be represented in statue form by the state of Florida in the U.S. Capitol.

Bethune’s statue is making the trip from Florida to Washington D.C., where it will replace a confederate General, representing Florida—where Bethune founded Bethune-Cookman University.

Dozens of locals celebrated the history of a woman whose legacy stands firm in the 11-foot, 3-ton marble statue.

Her legacy can also seen throughout the town where the Mary McLeod Bethune Learning Center and Art Gallery and the Mary McLeod Bethune History Museum is dedicated after her.

Mayesville resident Shameka Benjamin-Hamlin said she's excited for the statue to help educate others on Bethune's legacy. "Everyone else can experience the love and get to know more about Mary McLoed Bethune, as well as learn, if you haven’t learned, to learn more about our hero," said Benjamin-Hamlin.

@Reporter_RRipp and I are here in #Mayesville SC where the statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune is making a stop before it continues its journey to Washington D.C. SC Congressman Jim Clyburn is among the attendees. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/vfdFd8Yl94 — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) December 17, 2021

South Carolina Congressman James E. Clyburn was also in attendance. "I think that this statue, the symbolism of it, demonstrates to young people what education can do in one’s life," said Clyburn.

Growing up, civil rights leader and educator Mary McLeod Bethune was one of my mother's greatest heroes.



It was an honor to welcome Dr. Bethune's statue to her hometown of Mayesville, SC today as it makes its way to the U.S. Capitol to join the National Statuary Hall Collection. pic.twitter.com/LNy0ujG4uP — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) December 17, 2021

President of the Lee County National Council of Negro Women Merdis Bryant said Bethune is a role model at the organization. "We at the Lee County section love her, and we just wanted to be here to recognize and be in the presence of the statue being unveiled of her," said Bryant.

Nine other states are following suit by replacing confederate general statues.