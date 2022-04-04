WATCH LIVE: Wreath laying to honor Martin Luther King Jr. 54 years after assassination

The event is taking place at The King Center, on Monday at 3 p.m.

ATLANTA — A wreath-laying ceremony is set for Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on the 54th anniversary of his assassination, according to a release from The King Center.

The King Center said they are joined by members of the King family, City of Atlanta officials, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and musical performances by various groups and artists.

This event is free and starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at The King Center.

The King Center is a non-profit organization started in 1968 by Corretta Scott King. The center is dedicated to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today," the release said.

On April 4, 1968, the 39-year-old civil rights leader was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit).

James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he’d been the victim of a setup.

Several community events, including service projects, are going on at the center. To get involved, head to their website.

