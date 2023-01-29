USC fraternity hosts remembrance walk for Holocaust

A group of students gathered on Sunday to walk and learn about the genocide that took place decades ago.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity hosted a walk of remembrance on Sunday along with family members of Holocaust victims and survivors.

It's a cause that means a lot to Barry Klarberg, the president of the Gamma Chi Chapter of USC's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. On Sunday, his brothers started their day with a mile-long walk through Downtown Columbia. It's the second annual walk of remembrance spreading awareness and carrying the legacy of those lost during the Holocaust. Klarberg is the great-grandson of both Holocaust victims and survivors.

"I saw that impact on them, I heard their stories and I saw the physical impacts that had on them," he said. "I know we have other brothers who share those experiences, sharing those words, spreading that message - that's why we do it."

The group started at the State House, gave brief remarks about the importance of Holocaust remembrance, and then began walking to Memorial Park in Columbia, displaying stars of David and Israeli flags.

In attendance at the walk was Anna Sazonov, the executive director of Columbia's Jewish Federation. She said that in the past few years, she's seen a sharp increase in anti-Semitic attitudes across the country. According to a recently published 4000-person survey done by the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitism is on the rise. They found that, in 2022, 85% of Americans believe at least one trope or misrepresentation about Jewish people compared to 61% in 2019.

"It's been like this for many years, but now it's more visible. But still, for us as Jewish people, we're still here, we're still going to fight, we're still going to be who we are." She added that Sunday's walk was a way to educate. "Right now, at this event, the majority of the students here are not Jewish, but from this event, they are going to understand and educate themselves about what hate can bring us to."

Sazonov said change starts with education, one of the goals of Sunday's walk. She added that the best way to educate yourself is to do research, or simply reach out to someone and ask questions.

"You can go to the Anne Frank Center at the university, you can also reach out to one of the Jewish organizations here, if it's the Federation, or the JCC, one of the synagogues here, and educate yourself."