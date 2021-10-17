In addition to amusement rides and fair food, people can learn from skilled craftsmen like blacksmiths and woodworkers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the South Carolina State Fair, there is a wide range of attractions and activities.

And, at the Heritage Village, fairgoers can see a blacksmith’s work up-close or learn about historic woodworking.

"This trade is over 4,000 years old,” Roger Abrahamson said.

Abrahamson is a woodturner who specializes in crafting bowls, plates, and platters. He carves out the tableware by using a knife shaped like a hook and a lathe that holds the piece of wood and allows him to spin it by stepping on a pedal.

“I carve the wood while the wood is spinning," Abrahamson said as shavings of fresh wood fell on the ground below his handmade lathe.

He’s carved wood for over 30 years and travels to fairs across the country to share his skill with his wife that makes pottery.

"This is a thousands-year-old tradition, having a gathering where everyone in the community can show off their work, and we really enjoy these celebrations,” he said while talking about the fair.

Right next door to the bowl-turner's tent, steel was being hammered into mini horseshoes by a blacksmith.

“I’ve been hammering steel for 40 years,” Marvin Gardner told a customer while making a necklace for them.

Fairgoers can get a custom horseshoe necklace or keychain from Gardner and help him as he makes it.

Gardner had spectators step into his workshop and assigned them duties as he heated up the steel and pounded it into a horseshoe.

He uses old-world techniques to give them a history lesson.

"Each time we put it in the fire we call it a heat. Take three or four heats and we’ll have us a horseshoe,” he explained.

The Heritage Village has several other attractions too, like glass blowing and music.

“The food and the rides are important but there’s a lot more to the South Carolina State Fair,” Abrahamson told News19.