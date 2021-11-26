South Carolina's 250th tells revolution story, warts and all

Preeminent historian Walter Edgar says “it’s important to tell everyone’s story. It’s not just the people in the fancy knee britches and the powdered wigs.”

CAMDEN, S.C. — South Carolina sees the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolution as a chance to remind people that the state played a huge part in winning the nation's independence, even if it did try later to tear the United States apart in the Civil War.

A state planning committee says it's committed to a new and radical idea: telling the true story of the Revolution, “the beauty and the warts and the terror of it,” from all points of view.