LEXINGTON, S.C. — Repairs are still being made on Main Street in Lexington after a hit-and-run Friday night.

Lexington police say the crash happened overnight on the 300 block of West Main Street. A car involved in the crash hit a power line, which closed all lanes of traffic for about 4 hours Saturday morning.

As of 9 a.m., Windstream Communications was still on scene replacing the pole. Drivers are asked to drive around the coned area.

Details about what lead up to the crash are not available at this time.