COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lights to show support for homeless families during the COVID-19 crisis is what Homeless No More is encouraging families to do.

The 501(c)(3) that works to support homeless and at-risk families through services and environments that help maximize their potential and move them toward independent living is offering luminaries for families to purchase to decorate and show their support for those who are homeless.

The to purchase a luminary kit and participate in Hope For Homes to show support for homeless families during the COVID-19 crisis. Families can purchase the kits on our website, decorate them with their families, and light them up on Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

Families who participate are encouraged to post videos and pictures with their lights and the hashtag #HopeForHomes.