BALLWIN, Mo. — Ballwin police responded to an unusual call on Thanksgiving.
Officers were called to Honey Baked Ham for an ‘open door’ to the store. During a search of the building, police found some money and a note.
It seems as if one person didn't get their pies in time for the holiday. The person left a note alongside some money on Thanksgiving. Ballwin police shared the incident in their 'weekly round-up' on Facebook.
‘Happy Thanksgiving! No one was here and we were in desperate need of pies, left money, took pies. Thanks!’ The note said.
5 On Your Side reached out to Honey Baked Ham for comment, but we have not heard back.
