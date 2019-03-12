BALLWIN, Mo. — Ballwin police responded to an unusual call on Thanksgiving.

Officers were called to Honey Baked Ham for an ‘open door’ to the store. During a search of the building, police found some money and a note.

It seems as if one person didn't get their pies in time for the holiday. The person left a note alongside some money on Thanksgiving. Ballwin police shared the incident in their 'weekly round-up' on Facebook.

‘Happy Thanksgiving! No one was here and we were in desperate need of pies, left money, took pies. Thanks!’ The note said.

5 On Your Side reached out to Honey Baked Ham for comment, but we have not heard back.

