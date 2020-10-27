DeAndre Hopkins explains what happened when he was caught on camera flipping off Trump supporters.

PHOENIX — Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he was not trying to cause a wreck while swerving in and out of a caravan of Trump supporters but was trying to avoid one.

Hopkins explained what happened Sunday afternoon to the All Things Covered podcast.

"Driving on the highway, I guess I got in between a train or a bunch of cars that I wasn't supposed to be in between in my car," Hopkins said Tuesday on the All Things Covered podcast.

"They were honking the horn at me and stuff like that, I guess to tell me to get out of their way. I didn't, and the guy in front of me stepped on his brakes and tried to stop there in traffic and I got around him and stuck him a birdie.

"I was really about to do the peace sign to him, but my index finger, this finger right here was kind of hurting so it ain't make it up in time."

The Trump caravan often cruises around the Valley freeways below the speed limit flying Trump flags and banners.

The line of cars can sometimes be miles long.