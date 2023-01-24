HORMEL announces new chili cheese brew in time for Super Bowl

The Minnesota-based food company teamed up with Modist Brewing Co. of Minneapolis to create what they call "a unique, sippable beer."

AUSTIN, Minn. — Hosting the Super Bowl party this year and looking for unique refreshments? Look no further than HORMEL Chili Cheese Brew!

The Austin, MN-based food company teamed up with Modist Brewing Co. of Minneapolis to create a new beer inspired by the classic chili cheese recipe.

Beer, but chili-cheese-i-fy it. Introducing HORMEL® Chili Cheese Brew. Pick up a delicious 4-pack while supplies last. Shop Now: https://t.co/pe6jxHlsGD



Brewed in partnership with Modist Brewing Co., Minneapolis, MN. Not available in all states. Must be 21+ to purchase. pic.twitter.com/wrhbVaR9RQ — Hormel Foods (@HormelFoods) January 24, 2023

“Football season is just as much about the game as it is about delicious food and drinks, and the people you enjoy watching the game with,” said HORMEL Chili brand manager Jason Hron in a released statement. “This year we were inspired to bring fans together and create something everyone can agree on – an irresistible sip that unites the best flavors of our famous HORMEL Chili Cheese Dip.”

Beginning Tuesday, four-packs are available on this website for $24 and are expected to ship on time for the championship game on Feb. 12, according to a press release. You can also order at Modist's online store and get a 4-pack for $12, but you have to pick it up at the taproom in the North Loop.

To learn more about the new brew, you can watch this video.

