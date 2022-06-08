Hot grease thrown on man while sleeping in North Carolina

Police said a man's cousin is facing charges for tossing hot cooking oil on him.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man had hot grease poured on him by his cousin while sleeping Monday morning, according to Thomasville police.

Officers said they got a call around 7:38 a.m. about an assault on 903 Liberty Drive. When they got there, the victim was sitting in a wheelchair begging for help.

Police said Andrew Kirby, 32, suffered third-degree burns on his head and upper torso.

Kirby was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in serious but stable condition. He told officers his cousin, Keeva Dawn Carlton, 41, had poured hot cooking oil on him while he was sleeping.

Carlton left the house before first responders arrived.

Detectives said Carlton is facing charges with assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injury.

Detectives found and arrested Carlton on Tuesday. Carlton is currently behind bars at the Davidson County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

