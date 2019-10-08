COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures this weekend across the Midlands will be well above average for this time of year. Saturday and Sunday will both experience high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, with feels like values at or above 100°.

On average, the temperature in Columbia in mid-August is around 92°. However, an area of high pressure will allow temperatures to climb well past average.

High pressure creates sinking air, dampening storm chances in the area but heating the air as it descends and reaches the surface.

WLTX

These high temperatures and feels like values in the triple digits are forecast to last through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a transition day, with a cold front approaching from the west. This will increase the chance for rain as well as the cloud cover, however temperatures will still remain high on this day.

WLTX

Late next week is forecast to have daily chances for showers and storms as the front stalls in the Southeast. While the rain chances will be higher, at least temperatures will get back down closer to average or even below it.