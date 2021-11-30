Houston man slapped kid in face during LSU-A&M game, Baton Rouge police say

The man was arrested after Tiger Stadium employees told police they saw him slap the 14-year-old boy during the game Saturday night.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Houston man was hauled off to jail after allegedly slapping a kid in the face during the LSU-Texas A&M game.

Police in Baton Rouge arrested the 40-year-old man and he was charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

According to news outlets, witnesses say the man struck the 14-year-old fan in a Tiger Stadium suite Saturday night.

Security personnel alerted police who questioned the man. They said there was a “very strong smell of alcohol on his breath” and that he was slurring his speech.

The man was released on a $2,000 bond.

In Ed Orgeron's final game as coach, the Tigers rallied late to upset Texas A&M 27-24. LSU scored the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left.