Columbia, SC (WLTX) - When disaster strikes we all want lend a helping hand, but before you write that check there are several things to keep in mind.

Research, research, research! Figure out where you want your money to go, then find out everything you can about the organization. The Federal Trade Commission recommend using these search terms: "complaint," "review," "rating" and "scam."

BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar all offer reports and rating for charitable organizations.

Another thing to think about is how you pay — credit cards or check are best, according to the FTC.

Scammers are notorious for requesting donations in cash, gift card or wire transfer, so be cautious of those methods. Also, don't forget to record all of your donations and keep an eye on your bank statements.

Scammers can be tricky — they have plenty of practice. But, the FTC has them pinned:

Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation

Some scammers try to trick you into paying them by thanking you for a donation that you never made

Scammers can change caller ID to make a call look like it’s from a local area code

Some scammers use names that sound a lot like the names of real charities

Scammers make lots of vague and sentimental claims but give no specifics about how your donation will be used

Bogus organizations may claim that your donation is tax-deductible when it is not

Guaranteeing sweepstakes winnings in exchange for a donation is not only a scam, it’s illegal

Always remember, if it doesn't seem right, it's probably for good reason. To report a scam, visit FTC.gov/complaint.

© 2018 WLTX