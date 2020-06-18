It's hard to social distance when you want to hug you dad on his day, but here are some ideas that are almost as nice as a hug and safer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year Father's Day will be a little bit different as families celebrate fathers during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Prisma Health, reminds people to be cautious while seeing their fathers.

“The most important thing is to know how healthy your father is. Obviously if your father is older, or has a lot of health issues, on immuno-suppressive drugs or has underlying problems with their immune system - you might want to be more careful about seeing your dad.”

Luckily, there are creative and safe ways to celebrate Father’s Day.

“You could do things like go by and say hi through the window, have your kids make posters that say 'Happy Father’s Day' or 'Grandpa Day,' also you can do things outside. We know that the risk of getting and giving COVID-19 is much lower if you’re outside and practicing social distancing.”

Dr. Burch recommends socially distant golfing, fishing and picnics.

“These are your most cherished loved ones. The last thing you want to do is give them a disease that could potentially take their life. So, practicing social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene, wearing masks if you’re close to each other indoors, making sure you’re being creative in ways to celebrate them - that decreases the risk of spreading COVID-19."

If your father is healthy, Dr. Burch says you should still be careful if they’re older.

“Even the most healthy individuals in those age brackets still have a higher morbidity and mortality rate.”