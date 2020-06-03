HUDSON, Fla. — A 13-year-old was burned from head-to-toe after playing with an unknown chemical in their room, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

Rescue crews said the teen was severely burned in their room at a home in Hudson.

They were being taken to the hospital as a trauma alert with burns all over their body, fire crews said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

