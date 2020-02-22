CAYCE, S.C. — Hundreds of people from around the Midlands filled the sanctuary at Trinity Baptist Church Cayce on Friday night for the memorial service of six-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik.

Attendees were encouraged to wear pink and purple, Faye's favorite colors.

"Tonight we want to focus not on evil, but on the goodness of God as seen in Faye's life," says Dr. Eddie Coakley, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church.

He delivered a eulogy, written by Faye's mother.

"How can you explain the life of someone that meant so much to so many in just a few paragraphs."

Faye's family, friends and teachers from Springdale Elementary School were in attendance, along with Governor Henry McMaster, his wife Peggy and hundreds of people who were also touched by her spirit.

"It was heartwarming to see how a little girl could touch a community," says Katrina Compton, who learned of Faye's story on the news.

"I was awestruck because it's a celebration of life, not to celebrate her passing," says Jay Beavers, who came out to support the family. "As we say in a lot of churches, we'll celebrate her going home and see her again one day."

Faye went missing on February 10th, which lead to a massive search by law enforcement and the community.

Her body was found three days later and authorities believe her neighbor was responsible for her death.

"It definitely hit home with a lot of people," says Beavers.

Trinity Baptist will be providing counseling services for people who are processing this tragedy.

"One of the things that the family really wanted to communicate is that Faye is okay," says Micah Merchant, associate pastor. "She's not hurting, she's not suffering. She's in heaven and she's running laughing and having a good time."