Hundreds gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department following Daunte Wright shooting

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Warning: Some elements of the video are graphic. If you or someone you know have been affected by the content of recent broadcasts and are looking for mental health resources, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI provides guidance to those who are trying to navigate the mental health system. Please know you are not alone.

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Monday evening, one day after Daunte Wright, a Black man, was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center officer.

Wright, 20, was killed Sunday afternoon after he was pulled over for having expired tabs on his license plate, according to Brooklyn Center police.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered Wright had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When police attempted to take him into custody, Wright re-entered the vehicle and an officer shot him.

Body camera footage released by the Brooklyn Center Police Department shows the officer shoot Wright before the car drove off. According to a press release from Brooklyn Center police, the vehicle then traveled "several blocks" before colliding with another vehicle.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said on Monday that he believes the officer mistakenly shot her gun rather than her Taser.

The officer is on administrative leave as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz enacted a curfew for the Twin Cities metro area starting at 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.