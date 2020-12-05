COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Atlantic hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, but an area in the tropics is being watched for potential development.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a special tropical outlook for potential subtropical storm development.

The area of concern is northeast of the Bahamas. The NHC gives the system a 50% chance of further development over the next five days.

An area of low pressure is expected to form over the weekend in the Atlantic off the coast of the Southeast.

The conditions are favorable for this system to get a little stronger, possibly becoming a subtropical storm.

A subtropical storm has some characteristics of a tropical storm, but it has a different structure. Its strongest winds are located farther from the center than a typical tropical storm.

The system is expected to move northeastward through Sunday and stay well-off the coast of the Southeast.

If the storm gets strong enough, it will be called Arthur. The NHC will issue another statement on this potential system later Tuesday.

Early tropical and subtropical systems have been common over the last five years.

The Atlantic has had six storms form before the official start of hurricane season since 2015, four of those have developed off the coast of the Southeast.

Last year, Subtropical Storm Andrea formed on May 20.