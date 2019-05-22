CAMDEN, S.C. — Law enforcement officers in Camden are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead.

Josephine Barton and Kovac Bynum have been identified by the Kershaw coroner David West as the couple killed.

The State Law Enforcement Division says they sent crime scene agents to assist the Camden Police Department in what was initially a call for a domestic investigation. Investigators have not confirmed what happened, but say it appears to be a murder-suicide. The home was located on Dicey Ford road and is owned by a family member.

Around lunchtime, the Kershaw County Sheriff's office posted on Facebook that they had secured a crime scene near Dicey Ford Road and Lyttleton Street in Camden. They said there is no danger to the community.

Law enforcement confirmed that a 92-year-old in the home had to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.