SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mom says she's overjoyed after learning her teenage daughter survived a car crash on her way to school.

Krashenda Johnson says her daughter Janasia Bracy was riding to Crestwood High School with classmates when the vehicle swerved off the road and hit a tree killing one of the passengers and putting Bracy and another teen in the hospital.

"I'm like, 'is my daughter okay?,' Johnson said, "and, they say, 'Ma'am, just get down to the hospital.' I lost it. I literally had to pull myself together because I just knew my daughter was dead."

Bracy was ejected from the car and has been in intensive care at a local hospital for days, but on Monday her mom found out her daughter's health had made major improvements.

"I found out yesterday that she was going to get off the ICU floor," Johnson said. "Oh, it made my day. I said, 'I got my baby back,' 'I got my baby back!'

Johnson says her daughter could get to return home by the end of the week.

