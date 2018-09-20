Decatur, GA (WXIA) - A big Happy Birthday is in order for a Decatur woman who turned 100!

Jeanette Davis was surprised for her 100th birthday on Tuesday at The Mansion in Decatur.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Davis said. “I’ve never had such a shock in my life.”

When asked how it feels to be turning 100, Davis said she doesn’t think anything about it.

“It’s all just natural,” she said. “There’s no secret, I just do what I want to do. Everything I want I have.”

