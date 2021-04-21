'I sure as hell wish it hadn't happened': Interim chief calls fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant a tragedy

Police released more body camera footage, and 911 calls to give the community more information about what happened.

Interim Columbus Police Chief Mike Woods was emotional Wednesday during a press conference to provide an update on the fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant.

“It's a tragedy. There's no other way to say it. It's a 16-year-old girl,” Woods said.

The department released more body camera footage, and 911 calls to give the community more information about what happened.

“Our goal is to provide information as quickly as we can. It’s important to let our community know what we know,” said @ColumbusPolice interim chief Mike Woods. pic.twitter.com/W2HCnUjG4r — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 21, 2021

Two 911 calls were made around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The family says it was Bryant who made the first call. Woods says that is something the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will determine.

“We have girls here trying to fight us, stab us,” the female caller said.

Twelve minutes later, Columbus Police Officer Nicholas Reardon, who joined the department in December 2019, arrived on the chaotic scene.

“The fact that we had a 16-year-old girl armed and involved in physical violence with other folks in that community, that's something for us in the community to look in the mirror and say what are we are doing or not doing,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

Bryant can be seen in the police body camera going after one girl who falls to the ground, then after a second young woman holding a dog. That's when Reardon fired his gun.

Many have asked why the officer did not use a taser. Woods said if there is an active assault going on and someone could lose their life, the officer can use their firearm to protect that third person.

Ohio BCI investigation will investigate whether the shooting was justified.

Either way, Woods says it's a tragedy.