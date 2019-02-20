MCLEAN, Va. — Umesh and his wife Suman are from New, Delhi, India visiting their friend Annan in McLean, Virginia. The couple had never seen snow before, and their friend assured them that this visit, they would finally see the magical crystals falling from the sky.

Umesh did not believe his friend--until the snow started falling.

"Every time they come, they never get a chance to see the snow and they're so upset. And I told them them, today, 100%, its coming. They didn't believe me," said Annan.

Until this morning. The couple woke up at 5 a.m. to see the snow, and they were thrilled.

"It's amazing, they're speechless. They say, 'Come, come!' and my friend run in the shorts!"

The sight was a beautiful present for the couple. Today is Umesh and Suman's 29th wedding anniversary.