WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The USATF Masters Indoor National Championships began in Winston-Salem Friday, and it featured more than 1,000 athletes with some in age nearly reaching the century mark!

"I'll be honest," One competitor said. "It hurts a lot when you get beyond 75 years old."

Athletes ranging from 30 to 95 years old competed in various events including 28 reigning world champions and 24 current world record holders.

"You have to stay focused and disciplined to do well, and that's why I like race walking," Gerald Miller, an American record holder said. "And training is just as important, and because of my age I swim at least an hour every day."

In addition to competing for the national title in their events, top athletes are also using the national meet here in Winston-Salem to prep for the World Masters Championship at the end of March.

"If we get out of shape, it takes six times longer to get back," six-time world champion George Mathews said. "And you'll probably never get back to where you were."

Regardless of the age, these athletes are proving they have dedicated a lifetime of fitness and it shows.

"My grandkids keep telling me how wonderful I am for still doing this at 82 years old," Tami Graf, winner of the 3000M run said. "I don't feel anything when I'm out there, and I still enjoy the running. I just wish I was a little faster."

The event continues throughout the weekend wrapping up Sunday evening at the JDL Fast Track.