NASHVILLE, Tennessee — As the death count continues to rise in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes that tore through the Music City early Tuesday morning, people from across the world are expressing support online.

At least 22 people were killed early Tuesday morning. One of the tornadoes caused severe damage near downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city.

In the wake of the disaster, organizations, celebrities, and politicians tweeted their support for Nashville:

The tornado that hit Nashville reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.

A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville. The tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

Daybreak has revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state capitol are closed. Some polling stations were moved and others opened an hour late as Super Tuesday voting began. Nashville Mayor John Cooper says “last night was a reminder about how fragile life is.”

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan with an all hands response from state officials.

A State of Emergency has also been declared in Tennessee.

