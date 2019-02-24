HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man who the Polk County Sheriff's Office called an "illegal immigrant" has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that injured a pregnant woman and led to the death of her unborn child.

Bionel Cervin-Gomez, 48, was captured Saturday in the area of 2600 Watson Road in Haines City, the sheriff's office said.

It is believed he left the scene of a three-car crash on Feb. 9 on Highway 17/92 in Davenport. An unborn child died because of the trauma the 22-year-old mother suffered, investigators said.

She was eight months pregnant.

Sheriff Grady Judd shared a picture of a woman using Cervin-Gomez's debit card at an ATM and hoped someone could identify her. Perhaps she would be able to give information as to the suspect's whereabouts, Judd said.

The sheriff's office says the woman saw herself on the office's Facebook page and called authorities.

It was during a conversation with the woman Cervin-Gomez called her phone and asked for a ride. Deputies located him at a home and arrested him.

Cervin-Gomez reportedly told deputies she left the scene of the crash because he did not have a driver's license.

"Ultimately, this man caused a baby's death," Judd said in a news release. "His actions on the road ended a pregnancy in the eighth month."

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with great bodily injury or death and driving without a license causing death or great bodily injury.

The sheriff's office notified the Department of Homeland Security because of Cervin-Gomez living in the country illegally, the news release states.

He previously was deported to Mexico in 2000, the sheriff's office says.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.