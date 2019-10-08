SUMTER, S.C. — An incident report from the Sumter Police Department reveals a few more details in the death of Sharee Bradley, 29, and her five-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Adams.

According to an incident report, Bradley was found unresponsive in her apartment at the Lantana Apartments in Sumter on August 5, 2019.

The property manager was notified, saw Bradley on the living room floor and called 911.

The incident report says that Bradley had "multiple injuries to her head and neck area." Bradley's son also told law enforcement that his sister Nevaeh was missing, and that she was last seen with Bradley.

While officers were at the scene, they found Daunte Johnson, 28, on Poulas Street. He then ran to Susie Rembert Street, about a block from the apartment complex.

That's where he was arrested by officers and taken to the Sumter Police Department and later to the Sumter County Jail.

In a press conference earlier this week, Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark, explained that Johnson confessed to killing Bradley and Adams, and later threw Adams' body in the dumpster.

However, she has not been found and law enforcement continues to search for the five-year-old.