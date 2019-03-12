COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week will bring colder evening temperatures in the midlands. For those looking for a place to stay warm, here's what you need to know.

United Way of the Midlands is partnering with the City of Columbia and a host of other organizations to provide basic needs with the inclement weather center.

If the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or below, the center will open to help those in need of warmth. Here's how it works.

"People will go to Comet Central at 1745 Laurel Street at the corner of Laurel and Sumter to meet the bus there between 5:45 and 7 p.m.," says Cathy Hood-Pittenger, homeless services coordinator. "Then they’re brought down into the inclement weather center, where they’re provided a meal as well as a shower and a place to stay for the night."

The center is only open for the evening. So, once the morning arrives, the bus will drop visitors back off at Comet Central.

United Way of the Midlands is also looking for donations of warm winter attire to provide to those in need.

For more information go to midlandshomeless.com.