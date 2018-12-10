In an incredible video shared on Twitter, a Jacksonville AMO Black Hawk aircrew rescued two people from their damaged neighborhoods.

While many residents of the Florida Panhandle chose to evacuate before Hurricane Michael hit, some decided to ride it out.

Crews are now rescuing people who survived but are unable to leave their battered homes.

Thursday, a Black Hawk helicopter from US Customs and Border Protection flew over Panama City to rescue two women who were in an area that was inaccessible to ground vehicles due to damage from the storm.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents will continue to assist in search and rescue missions along the panhandle.

