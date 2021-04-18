Here's how you can help the families of those impacted by the mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility

The mass shooting left eight people dead and several others hurt.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's only been a few days since eight people were shot and killed while several others were hurt when a gunman opened fire at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

The heartbreak the mass shooting left behind for the loved ones of those impacted had many people wondering how they could help. Survivors and families of other mass shootings across America have even started a GoFundMe to show their support.

Each of these fundraisers has been verified by GoFundMe, who said they were backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, or by victim families. That means all funds listed on that page will go to the individuals and families affected by the Indianapolis shooting.

Indianapolis 4/15 Survivors Fund

This fundraiser was established by the National Compassion Fund. The GoFundMe page says the fund will "provide direct financial assistance to the families of those who were killed, and individuals injured or suffering psychological trauma from the shooting."

One hundred percent of the contributions donated to this fund will go directly to survivors and victims of the mass shooting, according to the GoFundMe page.

Almost immediately after it was established, FedEx pledged $500,000 toward the page's $1 million goal, then donated an additional $500,000 Sunday with the new goal set for $1.5 million.

Money raised for another campaign put together by Sikhs for Indianapolis will be combined with the proceeds from the Indianapolis 4/15 Survivors Fund. The National Compassion Fund is handling the distribution of those funds. To donate to the fundraiser by Sikhs for Indianapolis, click here.

Victims First GoFundMe

This is a fundraiser created by families who have been directly impacted by mass shootings that have taken place over the past two decades.

Indianapolis FedEx facility Family Support Fund

This GoFundMe is raising money to help support all the families impacted by the mass shooting. Its goal is to help pay for funeral services and medical expenses for all the families who need the help.

GoFundMe for the family of Samaria Blackwell

This online fundraiser was created by Samaria Blackwell’s family and is raising money to help with the funeral expenses of the 19-year-old.

Another GoFundMe created to help Samaria Blackwell’s family was created by her friends and can be found here.

GoFundMe for the family of Karli Smith

Karli Smith, 19, was one of the victims of the mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

A GoFundMe page that was established to help her family pay for funeral expenses said she was a "young lady with a bright future being only 19 years old."

GoFundMe for surviving victim Dylan Atkins

Dylan Atkins, 19, is one of the five victims who survived the shooting. His mom, Mari Atkins said as of Monday morning, he was still recovering at Methodist hospital and would not be released.

A friend started a fundraiser to help fix his car, which was damaged during the shooting, or get a new car if enough money is raised.

There might be other GoFundMe campaigns out there using this tragedy as a way to scam people.

The crowdfunding website shared these tips on how to determine if a fundraiser is legitimate:

How is the organizer related to the intended recipient of the donations? What is the purpose of the fundraiser and how will the funds be used? Are direct family and friends making donations and leaving supportive comments? Is the intended recipient in control of the withdrawals? If not, is there a clear path for the funds to reach them?