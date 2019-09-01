More than two dozen dignitaries and distinguished guests from around the globe gathered at the inauguration of Governor Henry McMaster.

That includes Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who expressed that he was pleased with the message that Governor McMaster delivered during his inaugural address.

"The governor talked about the importance of jobs, education and strong families," says Mayor Benjamin. "I certainly look forward to working with him to make sure that South Carolina lives up to its promise."

He was not alone, as lawmakers also agreed with the points stressed about education in McMaster's address.

"We know it takes work to get there and that deals with educational reform, educational excellence, making sure dollars get to the classroom, making sure our teachers are getting paid, making sure that what students are learning segways them into the next career path for them," says Representative Gary Simrill, R-House Majoirity Leader.

"How exciting is it to have the republican Governor of South Carolina recognize what democrats have been saying for years about how important education is," says Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-House Minority Leader. "That he put that at the forefront of his speech was extremely important to me and to the Democrats who have been laboring in the fields to try to make that happen."

Twenty-six representatives from different countries around the world made their way down the steps of the statehouse to attend Wednesday's inauguration, including representatives from China, India and the U.K.

Their presence was to show how far South Carolina's reach is around the globe.

"One of the responsibilities that the governor has is to be an economic development ambassador for the state," says Dave Wilson, political strategist. "When you see those dignitaries here, that is part of an outreach effort that he is making to countries across the world,to come to South Carolina and make this their business home in the states."