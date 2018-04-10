Every American with a cell phone received a 'Presidential Alert' text October 3 at 2:18 p.m. The message sent simply stated, "Presidential Alert" and had text below that read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The internet immediately altered the alert and created their own clever and funny messages, which you can find below.

Of course we have to start with this one.

Sorry, Atlanta.

Anybody else get this presidential alert? pic.twitter.com/upPkWWvkFI — AllSaintsConsidered.com (@AllSaintsBlog) October 3, 2018

The most famous J. Cole fact.

One that a majority of NBA fans can get behind.

Wyd?

anyone else get that presidential alert? pic.twitter.com/kg4D9i3MsJ — It Swallows - Directed by David Rabbit Mitchell (@grrraros) October 3, 2018

We'll see how he looks after he plays Jacksonville's defense Sunday...

Probably the most famous typo ever?

