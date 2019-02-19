PHOENIX — A woman was arrested after police say she was driving with an alcohol level nearly two times the legal limit.

Court paperwork revealed Ashley Campbell had two children in the back seat of her vehicle one of which, a 3-month-old, was not properly secured in the seat.

According to court documents, Campbell's vehicle had two flat tires to the point where she was driving on rims when she was pulled over by Surprise police in the West Valley.

An officer, according to court paperwork, smelled alcohol on her breath and noticed Campbell had bloodshot, watery eyes and was slurring her speech.

Campbell was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, court documents showed.

Court documents showed a breath test at the police station measured .15 and .14 for Campbell.