Ronnie Long has been fighting to get out of prison since 1976, maintaining his innocence. Now, there's an immediate push to get him released.

CONCORD, N.C. — A federal appeals court says a Concord man's rights were violated, and after 44 years in prison, it looks like Ronnie Long may finally be getting out.

In a strongly worded decision released late Monday afternoon, the judges said there was extreme and continuous police misconduct in the case.

Long was convicted of raping a Concord woman in 1976 and has always maintained his innocence. The courts ruled it was clear that police hid evidence that ruled Long out as a suspect, including 43 fingerprints found at the scene.

Long's lawyers have been petitioning Governor Roy Cooper to pardon Long because he is in Albermarle Correctional Insitute where dozens of prisoners and workers have tested positive for the virus.

The judges heard the case in a virtual hearing back in May.

In their 125 page decision, the judges admonished the lower courts, saying their previous decision was wrong and telling them to take another look at the case immediately — especially in light of the fact that Long is 64 years old and has served 44 years.

Long's attorney Jamie Lau told WCNC Charlotte he feels the decision amplifies their push to get Long released from prison as soon as possible.

"This decision makes the state Habeas petition that we filed earlier today that much more pressing since Ronnie is at real risk while being held at Albemarle CI," Lau said.

Lau told us in light of this ruling, he is doing everything he can to have Long set free immediately — working the case in both federal and district court.

WCNC Charlotte is following this story, check back for more information later.