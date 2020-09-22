Any disciplinary action could range from written reprimand to termination.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Professional Standards Unit is investigating six officers for their actions in the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March, Sgt. Lamont Washington told ABC News.

The PSU is investigating whether Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove or Det. Joshua Jaynes broke any LMPD policies. Mattingly and Cosgrove fired their guns the night Taylor was killed and Jaynes is the detective who requested the no-knock warrant for her apartment.

The PSU is also investigating Detectives Anthony James, Michael Campbell, and Michael Nobles.



