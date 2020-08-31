New York Times docuseries episode on Breonna Taylor case to air Friday on FX, Hulu

The episode will explore Taylor’s life, the moments leading up to the shooting and a look into the case surrounding her death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the case for Breonna Taylor continues to capture nationwide attention, her story will be featured as part of New York Times docuseries.

The 10-episode project called “The New York Times Presents,” began airing in July and will feature Taylor’s case on Sept. 4 which will air on FX and Hulu.

The episode will explore Taylor’s life, the moments leading up to the shooting and a look into the case surrounding her death.

“Her story is now going to be told in a different way than the short stories, the print media stories, even some of the radio stories that carried this for some of its listeners. Film has a magical way of bringing us closer to the issue,” community activist and Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X said.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Sunday that his office received the ballistics report from the FBI but said additional analysis must take place and no decision will be made just yet.

