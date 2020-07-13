Daniel Cameron asks for patience from the public, says his office wants to make sure all the facts are there for a thorough and complete investigation.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a pres conference Monday to announce election audits, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was asked about the Breonna Taylor investigation.

Cameron provided no specific details about the actual investigation. He said he is confident that his office has all the information it needs to properly investigate the death fo Breonna Taylor, but did not provide a timeline for the release of the results of their investigation.

Cameron says his team is moving as quickly as possible and working hard to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the March 13 shooting death of Breonna Taylor by three Louisville Metro officers.

He also asked for patience from the public, says his office wants to make sure all the facts are there for a thorough and complete investigation. Cameron says he recognizes the interest to the public to get to a conclusion.

Cameron says his office is obligated to get this right. He also sided with Mayor Fischer that information must stay internal in order to not compromise the investigation.