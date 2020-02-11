Breonna Taylor memorial to be housed at downtown Louisville African-American museum

The large memorial will find a new home at Roots 101 – a local museum on Main Street dedicated to African-American history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rain or shine, protesters have built, added to and protected the Breonna Taylor memorial sitting in the center of Jefferson Square Park.

Now, as the weather cools down, the large memorial will find a new home at Roots 101 – a local museum on Main Street dedicated to African-American history.

“What part of the memorial as a whole, what it will look like concept-wise – we’re not sure. It’s something we’re working through, but we know where definitely the home it belongs to,” Shameka Parrish-Wright said.

Parrish-Wright said the memorial will move to its permanent home piece by piece on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. and will mark the moment with a march to carry it and make the transition.

“It’s probably the most damaging wounding process Louisville's ever been to and to bring it to a healing space to deal with and a healing place you can talk about it," Lamont Collins, CEO of Roots 101 Museum, said.

Collins said the memorial will live on the fourth floor looking out at the Ohio River. He said it’s rooted in history as African ancestors were traditionally laid to rest by water.



"To put Breonna to rest and all the other ones that have died in protests across the country by the river, beside the Ohio River. It’s only symbolic but it’s a great time for Roots 101 to do that for our community," Collins said.



Collins says he hopes visitors to the city will stop in to the museum and learn more about Breonna’s and its impact on Louisville.



"Continue to learn about Breonna personally but also learn about what Breonna brought to this community because nobody can doubt her life has changed Louisville from what's it’s been to what it’s going to be."

