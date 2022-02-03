What happened during the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment? Fmr. officer Brett Hankison shares his story

The former LMPD officer fought back tears while recalling the moment his fellow officer, Jonathan Mattingly, was struck.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial of former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison, one of three LMPD officers who executed a no-knock warrant in March 2020 that killed Breonna Taylor, is entering its second week.

Hankison's trial is not connected to her death specifically. He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the March 2020 raid. No one was injured.

During the first week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from neighbors, LMPD officers and former LMPD police chief Steve Conrad.

On Friday, the jury was taken to the apartment complex where the shooting took place. Judge Ann Bailey Smith said their visit was not to supply evidence but to present the physical facts so they may better understand and apply the evidence they hear in the courtroom.

Wednesday, March 2

Brett Hankison took the stand Wednesday during the fifth day of testimony in his wanton endangerment trial.

After discussing his work history as a K9 officer with LMPD, Hankison walked through his actions on the night of the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.

He said he responded to a request for help from other platoons to execute search warrants on March 13. He was told that he would help conduct a K9 search for an address on Springfield Dr.

Hankison said he was not informed about the layout of the apartment complex and was not aware of other apartments next to Taylor's.

When the group breached the door, Hankison said he saw a "muzzle flash" and a person in a "tactical shooting stance" inside the apartment.

"I felt helpless knowing I had a handgun and was facing rifle fire," he said. Hankison had previously testified that he believed there was a rifle involved in the incident.

It was later found Kenneth Walker fired a single shot from a handgun.

Hankison became emotional as he recalled his fellow officer, Jonathan Mattingly, being hit.

The prosecution questioned why, after Hankison said he saw a figure with a gun, he decided to turn away from the door without shooting. After Mattingly went down, Hankison said his first priority was getting out of the "fatal funnel" created in that situation.

"I did not want to be in the fatal funnel. I know that people die in the fatal funnel," he said.

Instead, Hankison said he went around to the sidewalk. He said he saw flashing lights through a sliding glass door and through the curtained bedroom window of Taylor's apartment. He fired through the glass door.

Hankison said he did not think he did anything wrong during the raid. He did express remorse for Cody Etherton and Chelsey Napper, the two neighbors in apartment 3. He spoke directly to Taylor's family members as well, saying Taylor didn't have to die that night.

At that comment, the prosecutor objected.

Hankison said he had never fired his weapon on the job before the night of March 13. He said he had previously been involved in serving search warrants with barricaded subjects.

Closing arguments and deliberation are expected on Thursday.

Tuesday, March 1

After a fourth day of testimony, Hankison's trial will continue, after the judge denied the defense's request for a directed verdict.

Attorney Stew Mathews tried to argue the prosecution didn't meet their burden of proof. The judge said it was clear the building was an apartment the officers could assume was occupied at the time and denied the motion.

Before the Commonwealth rested its case, prosecutors called LMPD firearms trainer Matt Gelhausen. He walked through the training officers, including Hankison, went through in the fall of 2019, months before the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.

He covered range training, firearms safety and the department's "low light qualification," where officers are tested on marksmanship with ambient light on the shooting range.

Gelhausen said officers are trained on how to fire on active threats when there is imminent danger of injury or death. He said Hankison got a perfect score on his qualification with his service weapon.

Former LMPD Det. Myles Cosgrove invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify, so jurors instead watched a video deposition of Cosgrove from a different case.

In the video, Cosgrove discussed his role in getting the search warrant on Taylor's apartment, including the plan for executing it.

The prosecution's final witness was Chelsey Napper, Cody Etherton's girlfriend, who was pregnant and asleep in the neighboring apartment at the time of the shooting.

Napper said she heard a sound "like a bomb went off," and Etherton ran to see what was wrong. She said she checked on her young son, then called her grandmother and 911.

In one 911 call, played for the jury, she said Etherton tried to go outside to see what was going on, and police pointed guns at him.

Napper said she was scared for her life and her child's life. She was also asked about a lawsuit against LMPD filed on her behalf in response to the raid. Napper said she was not asked about the $12 million dollars requested in the suit.

Wednesday, the defense is expected to call Brett Hankison. Closing arguments and deliberation from the jury are expected Thursday.

Monday, Feb. 28

During a hearing, an attorney for former LMPD officer Myles Cosgrove said he has advised his client not to testify in Hankison's trial because of other ongoing investigations.

Cosgrove was one of three officers directly involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home in March 2020. In December 2021, the LMPD Merit Board upheld Cosgrove's termination from the department.

Attorney Jarrod Beck said he had received "no reasonable assurances" that Cosgrove would not become a "target" of the prosecutor's investigation, so he told Cosgrove to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights.

Judge Ann Bailey Smith agreed and ruled that Cosgrove is an unavailable witness.

Former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly also invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not speak as a defendant in Hankison's trial.

