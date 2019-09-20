The Chester County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a burned body that was found in a ditch last Friday.

According to deputies, the body was found on Lizzie Melton Road in Chester County.

The woman, believed to be Hispanic or Caucasian, was between 18 and 25 years of age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighed approximately 110 lbs, deputies said.

The victim had several distinctive tattoos including the word “Loyal” over the right eye, five five-pointed stars in a crescent shape pattern under the right eye, a heart under the left eye, and a five-pointed star on the right side of the neck. The word, “Blessing,” was tattooed on her stomach, the word “SEXY” tattooed on the right thigh, and the names Ethan & Emily on the right foot.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a body found on the side of a road.

Chester County Sheriff

Deputies said she also had a specific medical condition in which a medical device had been placed in the cranium.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or anyone who traveled on Lizzie Melton Road between 8:00pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 through 7:00am Friday, September 20, 2019, is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.



Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Two women shot at SC State University, suspects at large

Suzanne Whang, 'House Hunters' host, dead at 56

Man, woman face 65 charges for sexually abusing 9 kids

Police searching landfill for missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams