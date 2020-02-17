CHESTER, S.C. — The family of two young boys found wandering alone in Chester, South Carolina, have been located, according to the Chester Police Department.

Law enforcement had taken to social media Monday afternoon to ask for the public's help in locating the parents.

"The Chester Police Department needs your help in locating the parents or family of these two young boys," the post around 12:30 p.m.

Chester Police Department, Chester, SC Public Advisory********************** The... Chester Police Department needs your help in locating the parents or family of these two young boys. They were located on Hinton Street in the City of Chester, SC. If you have information concerning the whereabouts of the parents or any information pertaining to these children, please contact 803-385-5433.

About 90 minutes later, the police department announced a family member of the boys had been located.

"The Chester Police Department would like to thank each of you for your assistance in locating the parents/ family of these young children," they posted. "Through your diligence, we have been able to locate a family member."

The children are said to be doing "well," according to the police department.

Authorities did not disclose the whereabouts of the the parents or guardians.

No other information was immediately released.

