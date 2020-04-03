CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently searching for a missing 12-year-old.

According to police, Dakota Trent was last seen back on February 22 near the 2400 block of Sawyer Drive. Police said Trent was wearing a dark-colored puffer jacket and blue Addidas shoes.

Trent has a history of running away and maybe near the UNCC campus, police report.

Anyone with information regarding Trent's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department immediately.

