Concord man to walk out of prison Thursday after fighting for his freedom for 44 years

Ronnie Long will finally walk out of prison — he spent 44 years behind bars proclaiming his innocence.

CONCORD, N.C. — Ronnie Long, a Concord man who has been fighting for his freedom for over four decades, will be freed from prison Thursday afternoon, WCNC Charlotte has learned after talking exclusively with Long by phone earlier Thursday.

“I asked her are you serious?," Long recounted to WCNC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin after learning he would finally be freed. "She said, 'Yeah you’re gonna go home, you’re gonna come home."

On Thursday, Long will finally walk out of prison, where he has spent 44 years behind bars proclaiming his innocence. The State of North Carolina, which put him there and kept him there, finally agreed earlier this week when they filed to vacate Long's 1976 rape conviction.

Long said he and his attorneys have been fighting for this exact moment for over four decades.

“And I’m like, I’m speechless,” Long said. “I mean it’s magnificent. It don't get no better. This is what I’ve been working for. This is what I’m been looking for."

"Ronnie Long suffered through 44 years of injustice. I can't imagine the strength he and his loved ones needed to endure it. I am elated that he will soon be free."



Ronnie long to walk out of prison this afternoon. We spoke wirh him by phone and will be there when he gets out @wcnc — MichelleBoudin (@MichelleBoudin) August 27, 2020

In the state's filing Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals was asked to issue the mandate immediately.

Three of the judges with the federal appeals court said Monday they believed Long was innocent and had had his rights violated.

Those judges said the case should be closed based on what they saw as “extreme and continuous police misconduct” — that included lab tests that show Long was “not linked to the crime scene in any way.”

"Liberty means something you don’t just take away a person's freedom it means something," Judge James Wynn said at the time.

Jamie Lau, Long's attorney from the Innocence Project, announced Wednesday the State of North Carolina filed a motion with the Fourth Circuit asking them to immediately issue the mandate in Long’s case.

Lau broke the news to Long Wednesday morning.

"He was emotional," Lau said. "You could hear the happiness through the phone, he was laughing a little bit with disbelief."

An all-White jury heard the case back in 1976, at a time when racial tensions ran high in Concord.

Lau says their appeal was based largely on Concord Police detectives hiding evidence that pointed to another suspect.