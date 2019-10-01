LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing woman was reported missing by her father on January 9.

According to deputies, 50-year-old Carmen Graham Mims was last seen on January 3 when she left for Frankfurt, Pennsylvania to pick up someone. Deputies said Mims also told her employer she would not be at work because of a family emergency.

Mims is described as a black female, 4 feet – 11 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Deputies report she was operating a black in color 2007 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate TPD-1955. She has been entered NCIC as a missing person.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carmen Graham Mims is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-890