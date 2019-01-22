CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has been almost seven months since Carol Mejia has seen her son, Sam Davis.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been searching for the 25-year-old man since he was reported missing by his mother back in June. Police said they believe Sam Davis is in danger.

According to police, Sam Davis was last seen leaving a home carrying a mini skateboard with green wheels, which he uses for transportation.

READ MORE ► Thousands take to Facebook to find missing Charlotte man believed to be in danger

Davis' mom has been very vocal on social media -- pleading to anyone who will listen -- for information regarding her son's whereabouts.

Through a GoFundMePage, Mejia was able to get enough money to offer a reward for her son's safe return.

As of January 22, a reward of $3,300 has been offered to find Sam Davis.

"Each day I put one foot in front of the other. I breathe and sometimes I eat. Some days it feels as if I also take a million steps backward. But, with each day I get stronger and my strength and love for my son will help to bring him home," Carol Meja wrote.

Back in December, Sam's mom took to her Facebook page to show 'the true face of a grieving mother.'

"This is what it really looks like to be the mother of a missing child. Normally, I'm sitting in my living room and I'm all composed, and I'm telling you what I think you need to know. But this is what it really looks like. To be worried absolutely sick all the time and not know whether they're safe or not."

"So I'm absolutely begging you. If anyone knows where Sam is -- please send something so we can bring him home."

More than 5 thousand people have joined the search to find the missing 25-year-old Charlotte man.

