Former LMPD officer intends to plead guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Kelly Goodlett is charged with falsifying a warrant and creating a cover up story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The attorney for former Louisville Metro Police officer Kelly Goodlett said in court Friday that she intends to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in the Breonna Taylor case.

Goodlett had an initial appearance over Zoom on Friday, with a magistrate judge who joined from the federal courthouse in Louisville.

The judge set a formal plea hearing for Aug. 22, where Goodlett is likely to take a plea deal. The specifics of that deal may be announced in two weeks.

Sam Marcosson, a law professor at the University of Louisville, says there are different types of plea deals, but it is likely Goodlett will have to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

"I would certainly believe that it includes an obligation to testify at any proceedings that may ensue," Marcosson said.

Goodlett is accused of helping falsify a warrant that led officers to Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020. She is accused of working with former detective Joshua Jaynes on the warrant, and also creating a cover-up story.

Goodlett was "charged on information" last Thursday as part of an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice that four current and former officers were facing new charges in the case.

Goodlett had been an officer with the department since 2012, and she was serving as a detective in the Place-Based Investigations Unit when officers raided Taylor's apartment on Springfield Drive in March 2020.

Goodlett resigned from LMPD on Aug. 5.

"I think it makes the case stronger. It makes the community feel better about the Department of Justice's ability to see this case through," Sadiqa Reynolds said, president of the Louisville Urban League.

When asked how she felt about a possible lighter sentence for Goodlett, Reynolds said if it helps hold others accountable, she is for it.

"We want everyone to go to prison. We want everyone who violated the law in this case to go to prison. And if Kelly Goodlett is willing to help with that, then let her have her reduced sentence," Reynolds said.

Goodlett is facing one count of conspiracy, which carries a max sentence of five years in prison along with fines.

Former detectives Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison, as well as Sgt. Kyle Meany all pleaded not guilty to their charges last week and were released on an unsecured bond. They are accused of "depriving someone of their rights under the color of law" which is a federal crime with a possible life sentence.

Jaynes and Meany have a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 11.