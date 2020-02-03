EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, was arrested Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on numerous charges including first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of the 11-year-old El Paso County boy who has not been seen since Jan. 27, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced.

She's being held without bond on the following charges until she's extradited to Colorado.

First-degree murder of a child under 12 by a person in a position of trust

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Gannon remains missing, although investigators said they no longer believe he's alive.

Letecia Stauch told investigators she last saw Gannon at his home in Lorson Ranch between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. She told the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Gannon said he was going to a friend's house. No one has seen him since.

However, on that same day, a neighbor captured surveillance video, which appears to show Gannon getting into a truck. The neighbor told KRDO, our sister station in Colorado Springs, the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch. Investigators with EPCSO haven't commented on the video except to say it's part of their investigation.

Since his disappearance crews have searched specific areas for any sign of the boy. They included Johnson Reservoir, which is about five minutes away from the home where he was last seen. It was frozen over at the time, so crews used submersible remotely operated vehicle equipped sonar to search the water.

Crews later focused on an area in southern Douglas County where an “outside search” was conducted near Highway 105 between Palmer Lake and Larks

Earlier, Gannon's biological parents released a video statement through EPCSO. In it, they described their son as energetic and happy and said he loved sports. They also urged anyone with information to come forward.

"I don't even have answers for my feelings, other than I'm afraid," said Landen Hiott, Gannon's biological mother. "Afraid that I will never hear his voice, that I will never hear him run and say, 'Mommy!', that I will never hear those corny jokes that he always tells. I am afraid I will never see that again or hear it. I don't want to believe that because that means I'm giving up hope, and I'm not giving up hope."

The sheriff's office is still asking for tips from the public, with the goal of bringing Gannon home safely to his family. Tips could include something as simple as someone remembering suspicious persons or vehicles they saw in or around the area close to the date Gannon went missing.

Gannon Stauch was last seen Monday at his home in Colorado Springs.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

If you have information you feel is pertinent to Gannon’s case or his whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666, or email tips@elpasoco.com, if you have not already done so.

